Ruston Lady Bearcats basketball star Curenity Emerson is headed to college

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

This week has been a moment one girls basketball star will never forget. Ruston’s Curenity Emerson is taking her hoops career to the next level.

In a crowded room, the former Lady Bearcat signed a letter of intent to play for Northwest Mississippi Community College, in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Emerson’s prep basketball career could be turned into a movie. During her junior season, she torn her ACL. Emerson responded in her senior year, to lead Ruston in scoring.

In June, Emerson was featured on KTVE’s “Senior Night”.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories