Ruston Lady Bearcats basketball star Curenity Emerson is headed to college

This week has been a moment one girls basketball star will never forget. Ruston’s Curenity Emerson is taking her hoops career to the next level.
In a crowded room, the former Lady Bearcat signed a letter of intent to play for Northwest Mississippi Community College, in Senatobia, Mississippi.
Emerson’s prep basketball career could be turned into a movie. During her junior season, she torn her ACL. Emerson responded in her senior year, to lead Ruston in scoring.
In June, Emerson was featured on KTVE’s “Senior Night”.