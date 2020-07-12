Ruston Defensive Coordinator, Kyle Williams, finishes second in Lake Tahoe’s American Century Championship

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe was played without fans for the first time in history.

That didn’t seem to affect Kyle Williams, who had a good weekend in the annual tournament.

After Friday’s first round, the Ruston Defensive Coordinator, led the entire field. But, by Saturday, tennis legend Mardy Fish surpassed Williams.

In Sunday’s final round, the Buffalo Bills great entered second, where he would ultimately finish.

Fish ended the ACC shooting a 76, while Williams had a 67.

