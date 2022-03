Wossman’s run in ‘Marsh’ Madness ends with a loss to top-ranked Madison Prep in the Class 3A Championship Game, 57-38.

The Wildcats had a tough time shooting from the field, only going 2-for-27 in the first half. Antron Mason, Jr. led the way with eight points for the Wildcats. Casey Jones’ crew finishes the season 31-7.