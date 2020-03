Saturday was a rough day for basketball teams from Northeast Louisiana. Wossman, Simsboro and Lincoln Prep all lost in their respective championship games.

The Wildcats dropped a one-point heartbreaker to Bossier, 62-61, in the Class 3A finale.

Josh Brown and company were denied of a third consecutive state title. The Tigers lost to Doyline, 85-83 in overtime in the Class B title match.

Later in the day, the Panthers were on the wrong end of a 81-65 score to North Central.