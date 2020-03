SCORES:

Pleasant Hill 65, Summerfield 58

Rayville 90, Red River 67; Hornets will face Port Allen in the Class 2A Championship Game on Friday at 6:00.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with Wossman and Simsboro while both teams practiced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wildcats will have a rematch with Madison Prep, who defeated them in the 2019 Class 3A Championship Game. Tip-off scheduled for 1:00.

The Tigers draw Pitkin, whom they eliminated in the quarterfinal round, last season. Both teams meet up at 2:45