Roundball Roundup: Rayville is denied of a third straight championship; LHSAA commissioner Eddie Bonine speaks on empty seats in Burton Coliseum

(2) Rayville falls to (1) Port Allen, 78-74, in the Class 2A Championship Game.

The Hornets couldn’t stop Hurricanes star Collin Holloway, who scored a game-high 32 points.

Damon West’s crew couldn’t hang onto a two point lead, in the final seconds. The game went to overtime.

Costly turnovers and crucial missed shots came back to haunt Rayville.

On Saturday, three more local teams will hit the hardwood: Wossman, Simsboro and Lincoln Prep.

The Wildcats will face Bossier at 2:00. The Tigers follow at 4:00 versus Doyline. And the Panthers draw North Central at 6:00. NBC 10 will have complete coverage on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, the LHSAA announced that “non-essential” staff wouldn’t be allowed to enter Burton Coliseum for the championship games. NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian was able to catch up with commissioner Eddie Bonine and get his reaction.