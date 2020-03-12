Roundball Roundup: Players from Wossman and Simsboro react following big wins on Wednesday

Wossman and Simsboro earned big wins on Wednesday. Both local teams join Rayville, as squads who are heading to the championship games in their respective classes.

The Wildcats journey to the Class 3A title game was the story of the afternoon. Brandon Dennis hit a game-winning shot to lift his team over five-time state champion, Madison Prep.

After the game, Dennis said, “I was just thinking like this is my moment. Last year, I wasn’t able to play because I broke my foot. Tonight was my time. I made that personal for me.

Casey Jones and company will face the winner of Brusly-Bossier, Saturday at 2:00.

Josh Brown’s Tigers controlled their contest versus Pitkin, in the 85-48 victory. Kalep Crane led with 25 points. LSU-Alexandria signee, Jakemin Abney scored 21.

“Very honored to be in the situation that we’re in, ” says Abney. “Most teams are not able to be in this spotlight, or experience this moment, or experience this right now.”

“My guys tell me to be aggressive, ” says Crane. “Don’t shy away from the moment. That’s what I did. And, it worked out for us.”

Thursday, a pair of area teams will hit the hardwood.

In Class 1A, (4) Tensas plays (1) North Central at 1:00. Also in Class 1A, (3) Lincoln Prep faces (2) Grand Lake at 6:15. NBC 10 Sports will have complete coverage Thursday at 6 and 10.