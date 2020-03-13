Roundball Roundup: Lincoln Prep dances to first title game appearance since 2003; Tensas’ run ends in semifinals

Thursday night provided more craziness in the LHSAA boys basketball state championships.

Lincoln Prep upset Grand Lake, 61-56. The Panthers advance to their first championship game since 2003. Chanse Robinson, scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Fred Payne had 12, and also had 11 boards.

The third-seeded Panthers battle top-ranked North Central, Saturday at 6:00.

Tensas sees their season end to the North Central Hurricane, 68-48. The Panthers turned the ball over 29 times, allowing the opposition to score 29 points off those mistakes.

Devion Wason joined Treshaun Wiggins and Jermarkus Johnson as those who scored in double-figures.