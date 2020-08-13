Riverfield Academy’s softball team is on another level

Riverfield Academy softball has been on top of their game this season. After beginning the season with a loss, the Lady Raiders are on a 8-game winning streak. Their overall record is 10-3.

All this comes, as the team has been very busy the last seven days.

“We’ve played 11 games in one week, ” says Molly Allen, Riverfield senior centerfielder. “When you’re doing it back-to-back-to-back you just have to get every energy you can.”

“Really just meshing really good as a team, ” says Rylee Gibson, Riverfield senior catcher. “Really believe this year, we have a better chance. The best chance we’ve had.”

“We’re just hitting our spots, ” says Mary Madilynn, Riverfield senior pitcher. “Letting our defense work. Getting strikeouts when we can.”

“Think it’s everyone has been together for so long, that we just know each other super well, ” says Megan Holloway, Riverfield senior outfielder. “And, it’s really easy to work as a team.”

The Lady Raiders will host Clinton Christian at 5:30 on Thursday in Rayville.