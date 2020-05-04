Riverfield Academy’s Haley Saulsbury inks track scholarship with ULL

We’re seeing more and more area standouts sign to take their careers to the next level, despite schools being out.

That was the case Monday morning in Rayville.

Riverfield Academy track and field star Haley Saulsbury signed a letter of intent with ULL.

Saulsbury is ranked second all-time in the 800 and 1600 in MSAIS history. Aside from that, the future Ragin Cajun set numerous distance running records while wearing a Lady Raiders uniform.

She was recruited by 20 different Division I institutions, but she’s Lafayette bound.

“When I visited, I really like the girls on the team, ” says Saulsbury. “And, they were really nice. [It] just felt like home …”