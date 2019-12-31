Remembering Osaro Kyles: Carroll head football coach, Tank Washington, reflects on the life of the Bulldogs assistant

Tributes continue to pour in on social media, as many remember Carroll assistant football coach Osaro Kyles.

The Bulldogs Offensive Line/Strength and Conditioning Coach passed away on Sunday at the age of 36.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with Carroll head football coach Tank Washington to remember the man Kyles was on and off the football field.

“Coach [Kyles] was a brother to me, ” says Washington. “When my brother died in 2008, he stepped in once we met each other. And, anything I needed, any advice, he was there everyday.”

According to Washington, funeral services for Kyles will take place Saturday, December 4 at Calvary Baptist Church in West Monroe at 11:00 a.m.