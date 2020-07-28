Prep football teams in Louisiana given the option to begin official practices on August 3

While we may not be inching closer to regular season football games in Louisiana, we are to the start of practice.

According to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), football teams in the state have the option of beginning official Summer practices on Monday, August 3. Programs will be allowed to wear helmets, use hand shields, allow 7-on-7 scrimmages (with no contact), and groups of 25 will be allowed.

LHSAA has informed member schools that it is set to keep its start date at Aug. 3… Start of football will inevitably be adjusted until state enters Phase III. pic.twitter.com/3y9Ep6XfD7 — Geaux Preps (@GeauxPrepsLA) July 27, 2020

Last week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards extended “Phase 2”, until August 7.

On July 13, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine spoke before the state’s legislature and detailed Louisiana must enter “Phase 4“. But, according to the document, in the above Tweet, Bonine states a requirement for “Phase 3” and establishes a “positive trend” for coronavirus cases.