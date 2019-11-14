Pair of area softball stars are off to college: Cedar Creek’s Lauren Menzina to Louisiana Tech; LaSalle’s Taylor Snow to ULL

Wednesday kicks off a period of early signings for Spring sports.

A pair of local softball stars will suit up at the next level.

Cedar Creek’s Lauren Menzina has signed to play for Louisiana Tech.

In 2019, the Lady Cougar batted .453, with 38 runs batted in, along with six home runs.

As a pitcher this past season, Menzina had an 18-10 record, with a 158 strikeouts.

LaSalle’s Taylor Snow signed to play for ULL.

In the circle, Snow complied a 25-4 record, while striking out 215 batters. The Lady Tiger also pitched a perfect game in 2019.

Snow also had a batting average of .405. She led Derek White’s crew with seven home runs this past season.