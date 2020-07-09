Pair of area coaches weigh in on LHSAA’s commitment to play Fall sports

The question still remains on if prep sports will be played this Fall. Louisiana’s High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) hoped to answer that in a memo released on Wednesday.

The association says they are “committed to the safe return of high school athletics this Fall.”

This statement comes after state senator, Cleo Fields, called for the suspension of K-12 sports this Fall.

Ouachita Christian’s Steven Fitzhugh and West Ouachita’s Matt Middleton weighed in on NBC 10 Sports on Wednesday night.

“Well, I think it was the LHSAA’s plan all along was to try to play, ” says Middleton. “I don’t think they come out with such a statement [on Wednesday], if it wasn’t for Cleo Fields’ letter to the BESE Board of Education. So, I think that was the LHSAA’s way to put water on a fire so to speak.”

“They have sent out questionnaires to all coaches of all sports from each school, ” says Fitzhugh. “Just getting the feedback from the coaches as far as what things would look like with a delayed start, possibly adjusting postseason play.”