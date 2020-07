Ouachita girls basketball coach, Amber Obaze-Ford accepted the same position at Summerfield.

The news was first reported by Adam Hunsucker at The News-Star.

During her time with the Lady Lions, Obaze-Ford compiled a record of 133-43.

Recently, her team had a runner-up finish in the Class 5A Championship Game in 2020.

Obaze-Ford takes over for Randy Carlisle, who left for a head coaching job in Anacoco.