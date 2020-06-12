Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring commits to ULL

It’s perhaps a big weight lifted off the shoulders of Ouachita Christian quarterback, Hunter Herring.

On Friday, the Max Preps “All-American” committed to extend his football career at ULL. The news was posted to Herring’s Twitter page.

Herring chose the Ragin Cajuns over several in-state schools, including Louisiana Tech. Previously, he had an offer to play baseball for ULM.

In 2019, Herring led the Eagles to the Division IV State Championship. During his junior season, he threw of nearly 1,800 yards and rushed for additional 1,120. The quarterback was responsible for 52 touchdowns.