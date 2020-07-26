Ouachita Christian baseball star Kade Trichel inks National Letter of Intent to extend career

Thanks to COVID-19, area athletes are not able to have the same pop and circumstance of usual signing ceremonies. But, that did not stop one area baseball star.

Saturday, Ouachita Christian (OCS) baseball star Kade Trichel signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Brookhaven College in Farmers Branch, Texas.

During his time in an Eagles uniform, Trichel helped the team win their first championship since 2015.

According to Max Preps, Trichel is the 32nd ranked baseball player in Louisiana.

“It was pretty exciting to continue my career, ” says Trichel. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to continue playing baseball as soon as [COVID-19] hit. I stayed working, stayed grinding to get this opportunity. When I showed up for my visit, all the players welcomed me like I was already on the team. It was just a great atmosphere.”