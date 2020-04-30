OCS track and field star Olivia McCrary signs with ULM

Despite not having a formal signing ceremony inside a packed gym, Olivia McCrary had the next best thing.

On Thursday, the OCS track star signed her letter of intent, on the school’s parking lot.

Many were there to either watch, or drive by, to celebrate McCrary’s big moment.

During her time in a Lady Eagles uniform, she won a pair of javelin state championships, aside from holding a school record in that category.

The OCS senior helped her team to a third place finish in state, and a District 2-1A Championship, in 2019.

“I’m very excited, ” says McCrary. “[ULM] was nice enough to go let us practice there, before state last year. And, I did throw at one meet there this year. So, I’ve performed like twice there. But, I’m really excited to continue my career there.”