Entering Saturday, one boys soccer team and a pair of girls soccer teams remained alive, locally, in postseason play.

Saturday, (4) OCS advanced to the Division IV title game, after defeating (9) Louise McGehee, 3-1. The Lady Eagles will play (7) Sacred Heart, Monday at 3:30 on Strawberry Stadium, on the campus of Southeastern University in Hammond.

Both Neville boys and girls soccer teams saw their seasons come to a close. The (4) Tigers dropped a 5-1 decision to (1) St. Thomas More, in the Division II boys semifinals. The (4) Lady Tigers fell to (1) St. Thomas More, 8-0, in the Division II girls semifinals.