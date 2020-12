During an otherwise strange year for high school football in Northeast Louisiana, Oak Grove climbs the top of the Class 1A mountain on Monday. The top-seeded Tigers defeat third-ranked Grand Lake, 33-7, in Natchitoches.

Fullback Ron Craten, led the team in yards with 197 total. Craten was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Quarterback Deuce Clement ended the afternoon with 158 yards of offense.

With the win, Ryan Gregory’s squad wraps up a perfect 11-0 season.