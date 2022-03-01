The front of Neville high school was packed with just over 250 students, and staff, to support Landon Sorrell’s latest accomplishment: signing to play collegiate soccer.

Tuesday, Sorrell inked a scholarship with the University of West Alabama to continue his soccer career.

It was a special moment for David Sorrell, the head coach of the Tigers’ soccer team, but also Landon’s father. Four years ago, David’s daughter also signed a scholarship to play soccer.

This past season, Landon accomplished the remarkable feat of having 30 ‘clean sheets’ in soccer, which means he didn’t allow a goal. He also scored twice, as a goalie. And, was named District Defensive MVP.

