For the fourth straight year, the Neville girls tennis team has reason to celebrate – and in front of a hometown crowd. The Lady Tigers win the Division II overall girls championship.

The team clinched it outright on Thursday. But, there was still business to take care of on Friday.

The Lady Tigers’ doubles team of Ella Ruth Klug and Alexandria Reynolds defeated St. Thomas More’s Sydney Hebert and Austin Mendoza. Neville’s Lauren Graham finished runner-up to Lusher Charter’s My – Anh Holmes.