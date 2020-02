SCORES:

(2) Neville 6, (18) Haughton 0 – Division II

(7) Sterlington 2, (10) North Vermilion 0 – Division III

On Wednesday, (7) Ouachita will host (10) West Ouachita in the Division II girls soccer regional round.

In the boys regional round, (16) Sterlington will visit (1) Vanderbilt Catholic, Wednesday at 4:00.