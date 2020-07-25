Neville holds 25th annual Tiger Scramble Golf Tournament at Frenchmen’s Bend

Friday, the 25th annual Tiger Scramble Golf Tournament took place at Sterlington’s Frenchmen’s Bend Golf Course. The event allowed coaches, alum, and supporters of Neville High School to give back.
A total of 54 teams hit the green to benefit the Ruple Brown Scholarship. The award is handed out to a pair of Neville seniors annually. The scholarships are worth $8,000 each.
The 2020 tournament was dedicated to Nancy Ledbetter Wilson. The event also honored tournament chairman Pat Anderson, who has served in that position for 25 years.