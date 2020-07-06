Neville head football coach Mickey McCarty to be school’s principal; Jeff Tannehill to take over Tigers program

After 18 years roaming Neville’s sidelines, head football coach Mickey McCarty will assume a new role at the high school as principal.

NBC 10 Sports has confirmed that McCarty has accepted the role, and that former St. Fred’s head football coach Jeff Tannehill will run the Tigers’ program.

Tannehill, a 1989 Neville graduate, returned to his alum, in 2018, after leading the Warriors for five seasons. During his time at St. Fred’s he was 35-25 overall, including an appearance in the 2013 State Championship Game.

Stay with NBC 10 Sports for more information.