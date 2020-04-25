Neville alum Rashard Lawrence drafted by Arizona Cardinals in fourth round of the NFL Draft

It’s official, Rashard Lawrence has a home in the NFL: the Arizona Cardinals.

After weeks of training, and wondering when and where he’ll be taken, Arizona came calling with the 131st pick on Saturday.

Leadership.

Toughness.

Not from the Big Easy.@Rashard_99 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 25, 2020

Defense was a unit the team needed to fix. In 2019, the Cards finished last in the NFL in average yards allowed per game (402).

Arizona also finished 11th with 114 penalties called on defense.

During the 2019 season at LSU, Lawrence finished with 28 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

NBC 10 Sports will have complete coverage of Lawrence and the NFL Draft, this weekend.