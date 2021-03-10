More postgame reaction from Wednesday’s semifinal basketball games, former Caldwell head football coach Buster Duplissey tells NBC 10 why it’s the right time to step aside, and more

After Wednesday’s games, we’re now down to three Northeast Louisiana teams still alive in postseason play: Rayville, Simsboro, and Arcadia.

(1) Rayville will meet (2) Port Allen in the Class 2A Championship Game, Friday at 5:00 p.m.

(2) Simsboro is set to face (1) Anacoco in the Class B title game, Friday at 7:30.

After pulling off the upset over top-seeded North Central, (4) Arcadia will square off with (3) White Castle, Friday at 2:30.

In high school football news from Wednesday, Caldwell head football coach, Buster Duplissey announced he’s stepping down. Coach Duplissey has been involved with Spartan athletics for 30 years. Coach Duplissey spoke to NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on why he feels now is the right time.

“I just feel like this program can go further, ” says Duplissey. “And, I just feel like there might need to be a change to get those kids there. Sometimes it’s just time to step aside.”