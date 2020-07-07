Mickey McCarty on coaching legacy at Neville, ‘ … this has been a we thing, not a one man thing by any means … ‘

After 18 years, the winds of change are blowing for Neville football.

Mickey McCarty is now the school’s principal, Jeff Tannehill is the Tigers’ new head football coach.

Nearly a month ago, McCarty a Ouachita and ULM alum, applied for the open principal position.

The decision of McCarty heading to the principal’s chair was final as of late Sunday night.

McCarty exits the sidelines after four state championships, and 197 victories.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked McCarty if he realizes the legacy he’s leaving behind.

“I don’t, ” says McCarty. “In fact, looking at [a picture] of Coach [Bill] Ruple, [Charlie] Brown, Coach [Roosevelt] Rankins, although I have a sense of accomplishment of what we’ve done, and I say we because this has been a we thing, this is not a one man thing by any means.”