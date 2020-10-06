‘…Messages started coming while we were still in the fourth quarter…’ Toriano Wells speaks on General Trass’ upset of Evangel

It’s never too early to talk about the week ahead, and never too late to speak on big wins from a few days prior. The City of Lake Providence is still rocking after General Trass’ upset of Evangel, last Friday.

Toriano Wells’ crew stunned all of Louisiana, after the Panthers’ 36-25 win over the Eagles.

In 2008, Evangel shut out then-Lake Providence High School, 70-0, in the opening round of the postseason.

In 2020, this could be the start of something new in East Carroll Parish.

“To show you how crazy it was, my phone starting ringing, ” says Toriano Wells, General Trass head football coach. “Messages started coming while we were still in the fourth quarter. I guess people posted scores on Facebook Live and different things like that. People were calling my phone, getting text messages from all across the state, different parts of the country. Just folks excited about what was going on at that particular time.”