Mama We Made It: After suffering through the pain of losing their mother to tragedy, Antrell and Jaron Green graduate from Wossman High School on Friday

Thursday night, NBC 10 Sports shared the story of Antrell, Jaron, and T.J. Green. The three spoke of the pain of losing their mother, on Mother’s Day 2017.

Florica Green, along with family friend, Deborah Collins, were shot and killed inside their home.

Antrell and Jaron, both athletes at Wossman High School used athletics to get them through the tough times.

On Friday afternoon, they both fulfilled Florica’s dream, they graduated from high school.

The two spoke to Chris Demirdjian on Friday afternoon.

“It was just too exciting for it to actually happen, to actually graduate, ” says Antrell.