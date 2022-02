Magnolia High School’s Jay Todd will continue to play football locally. Wednesday, the Panthers’ kicker signed a scholarship to extend his career, with Southern Arkansas.

Todd was honored twice with All-State and Conference honors. This past season, he was selected to the 2022 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Arkansas versus Texas All-Star Game.

Todd’s career punt average is 41.3 yards, and the senior scored a career 157 points in a Magnolia uniform.