Big day for Lincoln Prep basketball star, Chanse Robinson.

Robinson officially signed to spend the next four years with the University of Buffalo.

He committed to the program over the summer. But, he made things official on Tuesday.

Robinson averaged 24.4 points per game, as well as 11 rebounds during the 2018-19 season.

He’ll play one final year for the Panthers, this season, before traveling to Upstate New York.