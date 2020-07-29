Lincoln Prep point guard Fred Payne on leaving for Kansas, ‘ … I love Lincoln Prep … it’s going to be hard … ‘

First reported by FastBreak Entertainment, local basketball standout Fred Payne will leave Lincoln Prep, following his freshman season and transfer to Sunrise Academy in Kansas.

Fred Payne has announced he will be transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas! 🔥

The 6’1 PG was a top-3 prospect in Louisiana’s 2023 class, and was a key piece for a Lincoln Prep team that went to the state championship game this season.

During Payne’s lone season in Grambling, the Panthers made an appearance in the Class 1A Championship game, where they fell to North Central.

Payne averaged 18 points and six assists, while wearing a Lincoln Prep uniform.

Payne spoke to NBC 10 Sports on the move to Kansas,

“It’s going to be real, because I love Lincoln Prep, ” says Payne. “I love Coach [Antonio Hudson] … he’s one of the best coaches, one of my favorite coaches that I played with. I mean, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be hard on them too…”