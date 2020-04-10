LHSAA’s cancellation of sports hits home for one local softball coach

On Thursday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 sports season.

That was the news Mangham’s Scott Wilcher didn’t want to hear.

Aside from serving as the Dragons’ head football coach, Wilcher was in his final year as the program’s softball skipper.

The Lady Dragons won the Class 2A Championship twice in the last three years, including in 2019.

The 2020 roster features five seniors, including his daughter.

“I told her, ‘I know it’s a big deal. But, it’s a great learning experience, not taking things for granted,'” says Wilcher. “I mean these seniors have won two out of three State Championships. They’ll look back at these accomplishments, and she will too. And, they’ll understand. They’ll see right now it’s a big deal. But, 10 years from now, it’s something they can look back at.”