BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — The LHSAA still holding out hope for spring sports.

In a statement released on Friday, executive director Eddie Bonine said they are continuing to monitor updates from the governor’s office.

The LHSAA supports the possibility of the member schools completing their spring sports seasons.

This is only if and when schools are allowed to reopen, and that will determine how the seasons will be and if there will be state championships.