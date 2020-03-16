LHSAA releases updated statement on the status for Spring sports in 2020

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the LHSAA announced on Friday that after the conclusion of the state basketball championships all sports would be placed on hold for 30 days.

The association released an updated statement on Monday, on the status of Spring sports.

The released states after the required 30-day pause, sports including baseball and softball could still be in play for 2020. The LHSAA has kept all processes in play for postseason action.

Stay with NBC 10 Sports for more on the Coronavirus, and how it will effect high school sports in Louisiana.