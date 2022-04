Softball brackets have been been released for this 2022 LHSAA softball postseason.

*Unless noted, first-round games will begin on Tuesday, April 19, according to the LHSAA website

CLASS 5A

(29) EAST ASCENSION VS. (4) WEST MONROE (GAME IS MONDAY 04/18 AT 4:00)

(20) MANDEVILLE VS. (13) WEST OUACHITA

(23) OUACHITA VS. (10) HAHNVILLE

CLASS 4A



(30) PEABODY VS. (3) NEVILLE (GAME IS FRIDAY 04/15 AT 5:00)

(23) SOUTH LAFOURCHE VS. (10) FRANKLIN PARISH

CLASS 3A

(27) CALDWELL VS. (6) STERLINGTON

(26) PORT ALLEN VS. (7) WINNFIELD

(19) UNION PARISH VS. (14) JENA

(24) PICKERING VS. (9) D’ARBONNE WOODS

(20) OAKDALE VS. (13) BEEKMAN CHARTER

(23) VIDALIA VS. (10) FISHER

(28) MANGHAM VS. (5) ROSEPINE

CLASS 1A

(2) LASALLE (BYE)

(4) OAK GROVE (BYE)

(9) HAYNESVILLE (BYE)

(17) RINGGOLD VS. (16) BLOCK

(23) SICILY ISLAND VS. (10) DELTA CHARTER

(22) LINCOLN PREP VS. (11) EAST BEAUREGARD

DIVISION IV

(11) ST. MARY’S VS. (6) CEDAR CREEK

(12) ST. FRED’S VS. (5) COVENANT CHRISTIAN

(14) OUACHITA CHRISTIAN VS. (3) RIVERSIDE ACADEMY

DIVISION V

(1) CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN (FIRST AND SECOND ROUND BYE – GAME IN SEMIFINALS)

(5) FAMILY COMMUNITY VS. (4) GRACE CHRISTIAN (QUARTERFINALS)

CLASS B

(5) QUITMAN (BYE)

(23) SIMSBORO VS. (10) CHOUDRANT

(21) PITKIN VS. (12) MONTEREY

(17) FOREST VS. (16) MT. HERMON

(22) WESTON VS. (11) ZWOLLE

CLASS C

(16) REEVES VS. (1) CALVIN (FIRST ROUND BYE – GAME IN QUARTERFINALS)

(15) PLEASANT HILL VS. (2) HARRISONBURG (FIRST ROUND BYE – GAME IN QUARTERFINALS)

(14) SIMPSON VS. (3) DOWNSVILLE (FIRST ROUND BYE – GAME IN QUARTERFINALS)

(13) GEORGETOWN VS. (4) KILBOURNE (FIRST ROUND BYE – GAME IN QUARTERFINALS)

(12) HACKBERRY VS. (5) SUMMERFIELD (FIRST ROUND BYE – GAME IN QUARTERFINALS)