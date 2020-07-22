LHSAA releases letter on Wednesday, ‘… no intention of cancelling Fall sports … ‘

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released a promising statement on Wednesday. Although, it does not change the possibility that prep sports will not start on time.
The part of the letter that stands out? “We have no intention of cancelling Fall sports unless schools are closed or the pandemic dictates that it is not safe to play.”
Last week, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine appeared before the Louisiana legislature. Bonine stated the state must be in “Phase 4” of reopening to see a return of Fall sports.