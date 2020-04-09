LHSAA officially cancels sports for the remainder of the school year

On March 16, the LHSAA suspended Spring sport activities for a month, with hopes of returning on April 14. But, on Thursday, the association announced the cancellation of sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

In a release from LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine, he says “This decision was not in haste, and was discussed with tremendous concern for those senior athletes being affected … But, our unwavering focus must remain doing our part by continuing to follow any/all mitigation measures set forth by our Governor [John Bel Edwards].”

The release goes onto say, “The LHSAA Executive Commitee will discuss potential permissive Summer activities and/or make proactive plans for “if” the virus affects the opening of schools and potentially the beginning of LHSAA sanctioned Fall sports seasons for 2020-2021.”

The entire press release can be viewed by clicking this link.

