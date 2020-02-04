LHSAA girls soccer bracket released, nearly a dozen teams will represent Northeast Louisiana

On Tuesday, the LHSAA released the playoff pairings for the first round of the LHSAA girls’ soccer playoffs.

The championships will take place from February 26-29 at Strawberry Stadium, on the campus of Southeastern University in Hammond.

DIVISION I:

(21) Destrehan vs. (12) West Monroe

DIVISION II:

(2) Neville – first round bye

(7) Ouachita – first round bye

(23) Opelousas vs. (10) West Ouachita

(18) Franklin Parish vs. (15) Haughton

DIVISION III:

(7) Sterlington – first round bye

DIVISION IV:

(17) OCS vs. (16) Evangel

(20) St. Fred’s vs. (13) Academy of Sacred Heart