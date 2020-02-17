LHSAA girls basketball playoff brackets released

Dozens of girls basketball teams from Northeast Louisiana earned the opportunity to participate in postseason action. Times and dates for these games are to be determined.

5A:

(32) Airline vs. (1) Ouachita

(25) Northshore vs. (8) West Monroe

(26) West Ouachita vs. (7) Hahnville

4A:

(25) Peabody vs. (8) Neville

(17) Carencro vs. (16) Franklin Parish

(29) Bastrop vs. (4) A.J. Ellender

3A:

(22) Jewel Summer vs. (11) Caldwell

(18) Jennings vs. (15) Carroll

(29) Wossman vs. (4) Booker T. Washington

(30) Union Parish vs. (3) Madison Prep

2A:

(26) Mangham vs. (7) Ferriday

(23) Madison vs. (10) Jonesboro-Hodge

(22) D’Arbonne Woods vs. (11) Rayville

(25) Winnfield vs. (8) Franklin

(27) Beekman Charter vs. (6) French Settlement

(29) Delhi Charter vs. (4) Lake Arthur

(31) Vidalia vs. (2) Red River

1A:

(5) Haynesville – BYE

(6) Delhi – BYE

(25) Montgomery vs. (8) Homer

(21) Oak Grove vs. (12) Lincoln Prep

(19) Tensas vs. (14) Block

(20) Delta Charter vs. (13) East Beauregard

(22) LaSalle vs. (11) Grand Lake

(24) Arcadia vs. (9) Logansport

(26) Sicily Island vs. (7) White Castle

Class B:

(23) Weston vs. (10) Choudrant

(22) Saline vs. (11) Quitman

(21) Simsboro vs. (12) Anacoco

Class C:

(1) Summerfield – BYE

(9) Atlanta – first round BYE (will face No. 8 Pleasant Hill in the Regional round)

(19) Simpson vs. (14) Epps

(17) South Cameron vs. (16) Harrisonburg

(18) Phoenix vs. (15) Georgetown

(22) Downsville vs. (12) Johnson Bayou

(22) Kilbourne vs. (11) Hornbeck

Division IV:

(16) Sacred Heart vs. (1) Ouachita Christian

(13) Hanson Memorial vs. (4) Cedar Creek

(9) St. Fred’s vs. (8) Central Catholic

Division V:

(3) Family Community – first and second round BYE (will play No. 2 Family Christian in Semifinal round)

(4) Claiborne Christian – first round BYE (will play No. 5 St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville in Regional round)