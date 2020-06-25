LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine on football season starting on time, ‘ … Phase two remaining where it is didn’t catch us off guard … does change what we’re looking to do philosophically … ‘

Since June 8, prep football teams across Louisiana have conducted voluntary workouts. No one is certain if players are preparing for live football contests this Fall.

Since March, the spread of COVID-19 has halted all sports in the state from being played. During that time coronavirus numbers have spiked in Louisiana.

To date, there have been 882 new cases of COVID-19, and 18 additional deaths.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine was asked, on Wednesday, if high school football season will begin on time.

“Phase two remaining where it is now didn’t catch us off guard, ” says Bonine. “Surprised by it. But, it does change what we’re looking to do philosophically. We had that discussion [Wednesday]. And, now it’s going to be 24 days, at the end of July, to when we could potentially move into Phase three, which gives us less restrictions, if you will. As we start contact sports, if we go any further than that, we’re going to have difficulty starting the Fall sports seasons on schedule. If we want Fall sports, if we want high school sports of some sort in the Fall, we really need to take care of the month of July and August to get us there.”