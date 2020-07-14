LHSAA Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, on flipping Fall sports to Spring, ‘ … Not going to say we’re close at this point, there’s been some conversation … ‘

The picture on whether if we will see prep sports this Fall is becoming clearer. Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, met with the Louisiana Legislature on Monday.

Bonine made it clear, in order to see football, among other sports, this Fall, Louisiana needs to enter “Phase 4” of reopening.

In a meeting last week, an option presented was to potentially flip Fall sports to Spring, and vice versa.

Bonine told NBC 10 Sports where we currently stand on seeing the possibility of Spring football.

” … Not going to say we’re close at this point, ” says Bonine. “There’s been some conversation. But, that’s an option. But, I think that’s one of those options we would get to when we would start talking about potentially if there’s going to be a cancellation of a season. But, again, if things are where we need to make flipping those, I have not heard a good argument to me yet on what that would look like. Why would we do that, because it sounds like we’re just moving football … “

NBC 10 Sports will share more of our conversation with Eddie Bonine on Tuesday.