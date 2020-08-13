LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine on area MSAIS football teams playing home games in Louisiana, ‘ … Direct violation of the present Phase Two … ‘

Area football programs that belong to the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools (MSAIS) are set to begin their regular season on August 21.

But, they will not play home games in Louisiana – for now.

Coaches in the MSAIS tell NBC 10 Sports they will play home football games in Mississippi until Louisiana enters Phase Three of reopening.

Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, describes how he caught wind of football games being potentially played in Louisiana. Bonine also told NBC 10 Sports how some raised concerns of another league’s ability to play football in the state, while LHSAA member schools are unable to at this time.

” … There were three school superintendents in [Northeast Louisiana] that contacted me with concerns … something went out about a game being played in the State of Louisiana, which is in direct violation of the present Phase Two. I contacted the Executive Director of the Mid-South. He said those schools act individually upon themselves. I returned the phone call back to the school superintendents. Told them what I found out, and if they need to do something what I would do is I recommend they contact the Fire Marshall, local authorities, as well as the regional medical doctor assigned to that area.”