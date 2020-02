LHSAA boys basketball playoff brackets have been released

The LHSAA boys basketball playoffs are upon us! Over 45 teams from Northeast Louisiana will participate in postseason play.

Dates and times for each of the games haven’t been announced yet.

Home teams in bold.

Class 5A:

(31) Acadiana vs. (2) Ouachita

(19) St. Amant vs. (14) West Monroe

(27) West Ouachita vs. (6) Alexandria

Class 4A:

(17) Carencro vs. (16) Neville

(20) Bastrop vs. (13) Helen Cox

Class 3A:

(31) Abbeville vs. (2) Wossman

(27) Caldwell vs. (6) Jena

(24) Glen Oaks vs. (9) Richwood

(20) Carroll vs. (13) Marksville

(26) Sterlington vs. (7) Lutcher

(28) Union Parish vs. (5) Booker T. Washington

Class 2A:

(31) St. Helena College and Career Academy vs. (2) Rayville

(23) Oakdale vs. (10) Jonesboro-Hodge

(22) Pickering vs. (11) Winnfield

(18) Mangham vs. (15) Rapides

(20) Ferriday vs. (13) East Feliciana

Class 1A:

(3) Lincoln Prep – first round bye

(29) Magnolia School of Excellence vs. (4) Tensas

(28) Basile vs. (5) Oak Grove

(24) Oberlin vs. (9) Delhi

(23) LaSalle vs. (10) Arcadia

(22) Ringgold vs. (11) Homer

(18) Block vs. (15) Centerville

(21) Delta Charter vs. (12) West St. John

(25) Sicily Island vs. (8) White Castle

(26) Haynesville vs. (7) Logansport

Class B:

(1) Simsboro – first round bye

(26) Oak Hill vs. (7) Monterey

(21) Glenmora vs. (12) Quitman

(19) Bell City vs. (14) Weston

(18) Choudrant vs. (15) Mt. Hermon

(22) Dodson vs. (11) Midland

(24) Forest vs. (9) Fairview

Class C:

(1) Summerfield – first round bye

(7) Calvin – first round bye

(8) Atlanta – first round bye

(10) Epps – first round bye

(21) Plainview vs. (12) Gibsland-Coleman

(19) Johnson Bayou vs. (14) Kilbourne

(17) Evans vs. (16) Georgetown

(20) Downsville vs. (13) Starks

Division IV:

(12) St. Fred’s vs. (5) Southern Lab

Division V:

(11) St. Joseph’s-Plauchville vs. (6) New Living Word

(9) Claiborne Christian vs. (8) Grace Christian