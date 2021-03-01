Laki Crockett becomes first Franklin Parish girls basketball star to ink collegiate scholarship

Monday wasn’t just a monumental day for Franklin Parish high school, and the City of Winnsboro, but for girls basketball throughout the state of Louisiana. Laki Crockett becomes the first Lady Patriot to sign a collegiate scholarship.

The guard had quite a career for Franklin Parish. Crockett averaged 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists during her career in Winnsboro. The young star is headed to Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Alabama.

“It’s a great accomplishment, ” says Crockett. “Super stoked about it. Ready to move forward and get straight to it.”

“Proud moment right now, ” says Dramian Crockett, Laki’s father and Lady Patriots assistant basketball coach. “She’s definitely put in the world. And, well deserving of the scholarship. She’s also laid a path for future Lady Patriots in Winnsboro.”

“I’m pretty glad to not be too far away from family, because we’re pretty close on this side too, ” says Laki.

Dramian Crockett was asked by NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian the emotions of being Laki’s coach, and most importantly her dad, on a huge time in her life.

“Yes sir, hard being coach and dad, ” says Dramian. “Looking forward to being dad now, and coach. But, I do have a 12-year old. I’ll be in this position soon.”