Jimmy Porter set to lead El Dorado’s basketball team

A new voice has been hired to lead El Dorado’s boys basketball team. Jimmy Porter arrives in Wildcat country from Jonesboro (AR) High School, where he coached for the last eight seasons.

Porter takes over for Gary Simmons, who left to take over the junior high program in Bentonville.

He’ll lead a El Dorado team that finished 9-17, overall, during the 2019-2020 season. Not to mention, this year’s squad will be without four seniors.

Porter spoke to NBC 10 Sports’ Chris Demirdjian on when both he and El Dorado showed mutual interest in the head coaching position.

“It’s probably a month ago, when I took interest, when the job officially opened, and started going through that process ” says Porter. “I believe they cut it down from 25 applicants to 10, and so I made that cut. Out of those 10, I believe they cut it down to a final two. And, I end up obviously making that cut. I’ve probably known a week and a half. The board meeting was [Monday].”