Jeremy Many taking over as West Monroe’s Head Strength Coach, ‘…It’s a dream come true … ‘

This week our cameras caught up with Jeremy Many. The West Monroe assistant football coach is now able to add another notch in his belt, with the promotion to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.

This comes after longtime Coach Casey Sanders retired in May. Many returned to Rebel-land, after spending time at Sterlington.

It’s a golden opportunity for Many, who once suited up in a West Monroe uniform.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am that Coach [Jerry] Arledge has chosen me to take over for Casey, ” says Many. “Coach Sanders was my mentor. I was under him in high school here in the early 90s and continued to follow him and learn underneath him for years. Just being able to that, it’s a dream come true for me. I just can’t wait to get started.”