Jena baseball star, Barrett Keane, has extended his career.

This week the former Giant signed to play collegiality for Centenary in Shreveport.

In 12 games played, in 2020, Keane batted .250. In 2019, he hit .290, with 24 runs batted in.

On the mound, he threw a career 112 strikeouts, in 105 innings of work.