Jeff Tannehill on taking over Tigers football program, ‘ … Having the luxury of coaching under Mickey McCarty and learning so much how to run a program, it means a lot … ‘

As Mickey McCarty departs, in comes Jeff Tannehill. The Neville graduate from 1989, is a former Tigers football player.

He played under the legendary Charlie Brown. Tannehill serves as a Neville assistant from 1999 to 2006.

Tannehill once led LaSalle, where he had an undefeated season in 2003. He later coaches at St. Fred’s where he appeared in the 2013 State Championship Game.

Since 2018, Tannehill coached running backs at Neville.

“I’m just so proud to be able to do this, ” says Tannehill. “Coach [Charlie] Brown meant so much to me. Having the luxury of coaching under Mickey [McCarty] and learning so much how to run a program, it just means a lot.”

